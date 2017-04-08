Ireland today Chilly this morning for parts of Leinster and Munster but it should be a dry and largely bright day here with sunny spells, especially near the coast. Ulster and Connacht will be mostly cloudy with the odd spot of rain or drizzle. Moderate westerly winds.

Max temp: 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Ireland tonight It will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain pushing across Ulster and northern Connacht during the early hours. Elsewhere, it will be mostly dry with a few clear spells for southern parts of Leinster and Munster. Moderate westerly winds.

Min temp: 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Ireland tomorrow Rather cloudy during the first half of the day, with patchy rain for Ulster and Connacht in the morning. This will slowly ease and move south, before dying out later. Sunny intervals will then develop, especially in the north. Moderate north-westerly winds.

Max temp: 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Thursday Fairly cloud with spots of rain or drizzle, mainly in the north and west. Brighter in the east. Damp in the evening with patchy drizzle. Light to moderate westerly winds.

Max temp: 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Friday It will be mainly cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle, especially in the north. Drier and brighter in the south. Moderate westerly winds.

Max temp: 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Saturday It will be bright with sunny spells but with showers moving into north-western areas. Brisk north-westerly winds.

Max temp: 9-12°C (48-54°F).