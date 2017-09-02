Ireland today It will be a rather wet and cloudy start the day as frontal rain pushes eastwards, clearing the east coast of Leinster, Munster and Ulster later in the morning. However, behind the band of rain it will be drier with some sunny spells and the odd shower at times. Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).

Ireland tonight It will be a largely dry night for many areas with some clear spells across eastern parts of Leinster, Munster and Ulster. However, it will be cloudier towards the west with some scattered showers possible across western parts of Munster and Connacht from time to time. Min temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tomorrow Any overnight showers will fade away to leave a largely dry day for much of the country with variable cloud amounts as well as some sunny spells. However, it will remain mainly cloudy across Ulster with some scattered showers. Turning cloudier across the west later on. Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).

Thursday A largely cloudy day with a band of rain pushing into northern and western areas throughout. The rain will tend to be more patchy and light further south. Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).

Friday Sunshine and scattered showers through the day, some of these will turn heavy and possibly thundery locally through the afternoon. Breezy. Max temp 13-16°C (55-61°F).

Saturday A drier day for most areas with variable cloud and some sunny spells, but there will be the risk of some showers in the north and west. Max temp 13-16°C (55-61°F).