Ireland today A cloudy start with outbreaks of heavy rain in the east but bright in the west. During the morning and into the afternoon, it should become brighter for all with sunny spells developing but with some scattered showers, especially in the west. Light south-westerly winds.

Max temp: 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Ireland tonight It should be largely dry with clear spells and patchy mist for Leinster and Ulster. Munster and Connacht will start dry with clear spells but it will cloud over with patchy light rain and drizzle pushing in from the west during the early hours. Moderate southerly winds.

Min temp: 2-5°C (36-41°F).

Ireland tomorrow It is set to be mostly cloudy for central and western areas with outbreaks of heavy rain. Drier and brighter in the east with sunny intervals, the best of these in the morning, but with the risk of a little patchy light rain at times. Moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Thursday Windy with heavy rain. The rain should clear for the west in the afternoon with sunny intervals and showers, some heavy. Cloud and rain will continue in the east. Fresh south-easterly winds.

Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Friday Unsettled with heavy rain. The rain should clear later in the day for the west, with scattered heavy showers. Fresh south-westerly winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Saturday It will remain windy with heavy showers in the west. Drier in the east with sunny spells. Fresh south-easterly winds.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).