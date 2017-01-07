Ireland today Cloud and light rain across Leinster and eastern Munster will clear eastwards this morning. All areas will then have sunny intervals and scattered showers, though western and north-western areas will become mainly cloudy. Fresh westerly winds.

Max temp 7-11°C (45-52°F).

Ireland tonight There will be a good deal of cloud tonight but a few cloud breaks will occur in the east. Showery rain will affect Connacht and Ulster at times. Overcast later in the night in all parts. Fresh westerly winds.

Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Ireland tomorrow All areas will have a cloudy morning with some patchy drizzle in places. During the afternoon it will become dry in eastern Ulster, Munster and Leinster with a little brightness. Western areas will stay misty and damp. Fresh westerly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Wednesday Western areas will start overcast with patchy drizzle, slightly brighter later but with showers for Connacht. The east will start overcast but bright intervals will develop. Fresh north-westerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Thursday All areas will have a much colder day. It will be windy with sunny intervals, but wintry showers in Connacht and Ulster will spread south-east to most areas later. Fresh westerly winds.

Max temp 2-6°C (36-43°F).

Friday It looks set to be cold and windy again with sunny spells and frequent scattered showers, some wintry. Fresh north-westerly winds.

Max temp 3-7°C (37-45°F).