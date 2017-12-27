Ireland today A wet start with persistent rain becoming restricted to Ulster with showers moving into other areas by early morning. The rain may linger in northern Ulster until early afternoon but elsewhere there will be sunny spells and showers. Chilly in Ulster. There will be a fresh to strong westerly wind. Max temp 4-9°C (39-48°F).

Ireland tonight A dry start to the night in Ulster, but wet elsewhere with sleet or even patchy light snow across parts of Connacht and western Ulster. Wintry showers across parts of Ulster by dawn, but elsewhere will become mostly dry. Moderate southerly winds. Min temp 1-5°C (34-41°F).

Ireland tomorrow It is expected to be a mostly dry day for many areas, cloudy at times but with a few spells of sunshine too. However, there will be a few scattered light showers at times, particularly across Ulster and central parts of the country. There will be a strong westerly wind. Max temp 6-11°C (43-52°F).

Sunday Showers in western parts of the country, potentially heavy and thundery at times. However, mostly dry in the east with some decent sunny spells and just a few showers. Strong south-westerly winds. Max temp 5-9°C (41-48°F).

Monday Another showery day with frequent squally showers in Ulster and Connacht accompanied by strong winds. Brighter elsewhere but becoming cloudy in Munster later with rain. Fresh to strong westerly winds. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Tuesday It is expected to be a dull and wet day with heavy rain. Clear spells and showers by the evening. Gale force south-westerly winds, with the strongest gusts across western coasts. Max temp 8-12°C (46-54°F).