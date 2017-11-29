Ireland tonight Clear spells will develop for Leinster, eastern Munster and southern Ulster. Here a patchy frost is likely to develop. It will remain cloudier for for western parts of Connacht and Munster as well as northern Ulster. There will be a light northerly wind for all areas. Min temp -1 to 3°C (30 to 37°F).

Ireland tomorrow It will be a cloudy day for most and there is likely to be some light rain at times for parts of Connacht and northern Ulster. However, there may be some bright spells for southern Leinster and for western Munster in the afternoon. Light northerly winds. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Saturday There will be a good deal of cloud, especially in the north and west, where there is the risk of a few patches of rain or drizzle. Dry and brighter in the south and east. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Sunday A largely dry day with variable cloud cover and lengthy spells of sunshine likely in the afternoon but with a few isolated showers possible around coastal regions and in the north. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).