Ireland today Tomorrow will be cool, fresh and breezy. There will be some bright or sunny spells, the best of these in south Leinster and east Munster this afternoon after a few spots of rain have cleared. A few isolated, light showers may affect northern Connacht and Ulster. Fresh westerly winds. Max temp 13-18°C (55-64°F).

Ireland tonight After a fine evening in the south-east, cloud will thicken from the west through the night giving most places a cloudy night. Patchy drizzle will reach the west coast and much of Munster by the end of the night and hills here will become misty. Moderate westerly winds. Min temp 9-13°C (48-55°F).

Ireland tomorrow There will be a good deal of cloud again though Ulster may have a few bright intervals at first. Patchy drizzle in Leinster, Munster and the south of Connacht will die out. A rather cloudy evening. There will be just light westerly winds. A very cool day. Max temp 13-17°C (55-63°F).

Monday Most places will start dry but cloudy. Rain and drizzle will spread from the south-west, not reaching Ulster until early afternoon. Very wet by the evening. Light winds, mainly south-easterly. Max temp 13-17°C (57-63°F).

Tuesday Staying fairly cool with a lot of cloud and some patchy rain. Becoming dry and bright in Munster. Light north-westerly winds. Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).

Wednesday Some bright spells possible but often cloudy with some showery rain. Light north-westerly winds. Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).