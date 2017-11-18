There will be persistent rain throughout the day, most of it heavy. The heaviest rain is likely to be in Munster and Leinster. The rain will be less heavy across Connacht and Ulster. Winds will generally light and variable although may strengthen to moderate at times.
Max temp 11-14°C (52-57F) in areas further south. Ulster and parts of Connacht will see some heavy showers, with the chance for some lightning. Elsewhere it will remain drier, but there is the chance for some scattered showers. Winds will be light at first but will freshen from the west later. Min temp 2-5°C (36-41°F). A showery start for Connacht and Ulster, with Munster and Leinster remaining mostly dry. Some of the showers in Ulster may turn wintry over the hills. The showers in Ulster will remain through the day, but the rest of Ireland will become dry and bright. Moderate to fresh winds. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F). It will be a dry and bright day for most. It will be sunniest for southern and eastern areas with showers, some wintry, for northern and western areas. Brisk north-westerly winds. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F). There will be sunny spells for most areas. It will be brightest for southern and eastern areas, but with showers too mainly for northern and western areas. Strong north-westerly winds. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F). A dry day for most, but with showers in the far north and far west at times. It will be sunny for southern and eastern areas in the morning. Cloud will tend to increase from the west through the day. Moderate north-westerly winds. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F). It will be wet with heavy persistent rain for most areas. The rain will clear northern areas later, after which it will turn colder. Brisk westerly winds will veer to northerly. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).
Ireland tonight
Ireland tomorrow
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Ulster and parts of Connacht will see some heavy showers, with the chance for some lightning. Elsewhere it will remain drier, but there is the chance for some scattered showers. Winds will be light at first but will freshen from the west later.
Min temp 2-5°C (36-41°F).
A showery start for Connacht and Ulster, with Munster and Leinster remaining mostly dry. Some of the showers in Ulster may turn wintry over the hills. The showers in Ulster will remain through the day, but the rest of Ireland will become dry and bright. Moderate to fresh winds.
Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).
It will be a dry and bright day for most. It will be sunniest for southern and eastern areas with showers, some wintry, for northern and western areas. Brisk north-westerly winds.
Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).
There will be sunny spells for most areas. It will be brightest for southern and eastern areas, but with showers too mainly for northern and western areas. Strong north-westerly winds.
Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).
A dry day for most, but with showers in the far north and far west at times. It will be sunny for southern and eastern areas in the morning. Cloud will tend to increase from the west through the day. Moderate north-westerly winds.
Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).
It will be wet with heavy persistent rain for most areas. The rain will clear northern areas later, after which it will turn colder. Brisk westerly winds will veer to northerly.
Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).