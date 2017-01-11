Ireland today Any early brightness in the north and east will soon fade to leave a cloudy day across all areas with outbreaks of rain spreading from the south-west. Some of the rain could be rather heavy. There will be a moderate south-easterly wind. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tonight Cloudy and damp overnight, but rain will tend to become lighter and patchier. Some mist and fog, especially over the hills. There will be a moderate south-easterly wind. A milder night. Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Ireland tomorrow Remaining dull and grey with further rain or drizzle for many. Some of the rain will be heavy in the west in the afternoon. South-easterly winds, moderate to fresh for most, but strong on exposed coasts. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Tuesday Cloud and light rain could linger across parts of the east, but brighter elsewhere with sunny spells and a few showers. There will be a light to moderate southerly wind. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Wednesday Staying rather breezy and unsettled with further outbreaks of rain spreading from the west. There will be a moderate to fresh southerly wind. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Thursday Cloudy, wet and very windy with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times. There will be a fresh to strong south-easterly wind. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).