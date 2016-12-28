Ireland today It will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain pushing down from the north-west during the late afternoon and evening, turning heavy for a time. Staying mainly dry in Munster and Leinster until the evening. A few bright spells in the east. Fresh south westerly winds. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tonight Outbreaks of heavy rain will gradually push south-eastwards, clearing most areas by midnight away from the far south-east. Following the rain, it will turn colder with clear spells but with a scattering of showers in the north and west. Light north-westerly winds. Min temp 0-3°C (32-37°F).

Ireland tomorrow A much colder and brighter day with plenty of sunshine but there will be scattered heavy showers near the coast, especially for the north and west. Into the evening the showers will ease with long clear periods. Fresh northerly winds. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Monday Largely dry with spells of sunshine for most, although it will be cloudier in the north with a few showers. Moderate north-westerly winds. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Tuesday There will be variable amounts of cloud and a few sunny spells, the best of these in the south. A few spots of rain in the north. Light westerly winds. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Wednesday It is set to be dull and cloudy with patchy light rain in the north and west. Moderate westerly winds. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).