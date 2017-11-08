It will be a mostly dry but rather cloudy start to the day for many. However, there will be outbreaks of rain across Munster and Connacht into the afternoon that will gradually move eastwards, becoming heavier and widespread this evening. A moderate north-westerly wind.
Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).
It will be damp with outbreaks of rain across much of Ireland, which will be persistent in nature. However, this will begin to clear across Ulster and parts of Connacht through the night, becoming confined to Munster and Leinster by dawn. A moderate westerly wind.
Min temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).
It is set to be a largely cloudy day with outbreaks of rain in the south, these heavy and persistent for Munster. However, northern and eastern areas should be generally dry with the chance of a few bright spells at times. There will be moderate north westerly winds.
Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).
A mostly dry day for many areas with variable cloud. However, there is the chance for a few showers across north eastern parts of Ulster for a time. Strong northerly winds.
Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).
It is forecast to be a mostly dry day, with the best of the sunshine across Leinster. However, a few showers are expected this evening. There will be gentle south westerly winds.
Max temp: 9-12°C (48-54F) There is the chance for some light rain or drizzle at times, particularly across the north east, but with remaining dry for most. Moderate south westerly winds Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F). A rather damp and cloudy day, with light rain or drizzle, especially for Ulster, Connacht and northern parts of Leinster. Becoming drier later on. Moderate southerly winds. Max temp: 9-12°C (48-54°F).
Tuesday
Wednesday
There is the chance for some light rain or drizzle at times, particularly across the north east, but with remaining dry for most. Moderate south westerly winds
Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).
A rather damp and cloudy day, with light rain or drizzle, especially for Ulster, Connacht and northern parts of Leinster. Becoming drier later on. Moderate southerly winds.
Max temp: 9-12°C (48-54°F).