It will be a mostly dry but rather cloudy start to the day for many. However, there will be outbreaks of rain across Munster and Connacht into the afternoon that will gradually move eastwards, becoming heavier and widespread this evening. A moderate north-westerly wind.

It will be damp with outbreaks of rain across much of Ireland, which will be persistent in nature. However, this will begin to clear across Ulster and parts of Connacht through the night, becoming confined to Munster and Leinster by dawn. A moderate westerly wind.

It is set to be a largely cloudy day with outbreaks of rain in the south, these heavy and persistent for Munster. However, northern and eastern areas should be generally dry with the chance of a few bright spells at times. There will be moderate north westerly winds.

A mostly dry day for many areas with variable cloud. However, there is the chance for a few showers across north eastern parts of Ulster for a time. Strong northerly winds.

Monday

It is forecast to be a mostly dry day, with the best of the sunshine across Leinster. However, a few showers are expected this evening. There will be gentle south westerly winds.