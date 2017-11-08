Ireland today It will be mostly cloudy with the best of the sunny spells across eastern Leinster and Munster. Rain will affect western parts of Ulster, Connacht and Munster through the afternoon and into the evening. Winds will be from the west and will strengthen throughout the day. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tonight It will start off cloudy across the whole country, with heavy rain lingering for Ulster and Connacht, but clearing up here through the night. Remaining cloudy for Leinster and Munster with some showers. There will be moderate to strong north-westerly winds for all parts. Min temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Ireland tomorrow It will start off mostly cloudy with any morning brightness confined to southern Ulster and Leinster. Through the day cloud amounts will increase ahead of a band of persistent heavy rain that will affect all parts into the evening, bringing with it strong winds. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Saturday Rain lingering early in southern regions, with mostly cloudy conditions persisting behind this. Sunny spells are possible however in central areas. A moderate north-westerly breeze. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Sunday Some light rain and drizzle early, particularly for northern regions. Otherwise a dry and chilly day, with moderate northerly winds and good periods of sunshine for most. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Monday A dry and largely sunny day for all. The best of the brightness will be through the morning with cloud moving in from the north-west later in the day. A light westerly wind. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).