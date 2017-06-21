Ireland today Munster and southern Leinster will have a dry start but otherwise there will be patchy light rain and drizzle in most areas. It may become drier and brighter on northern coasts later. Staying damp elsewhere into this evening. Moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F). Ireland Tonight: This evening will be overcast and damp for a time in southern Ulster, Leinster and Munster. Variable cloud elsewhere. Most places will be dry after midnight but with a fair amount of cloud and just a few cloud breaks. There will be a moderate westerly breeze.

Min temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tomorrow Tomorrow will be cool, fresh and breezy. There will be some bright or sunny spells, the best of these in south Leinster and east Munster. A few isolated, light showers may affect northern Connacht and Ulster but it will become brighter here later. Fresh westerly winds.

Max temp 13-16°C (55-61°F).

Sunday Fine in the north at first but cloud and rain will steadily spread from the south through the day. Gentle winds.

Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).

Monday Rather cloudy with spells of rain, some heavy in the south. Light winds.

Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).

Tuesday Staying fairly cool with a lot of cloud and some patchy rain. Light winds.

Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).