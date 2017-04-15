Ireland today A chilly start with the best of the sunshine across Munster. Elsewhere, more cloud is likely and this may be thick enough to give a few spots of drizzle. This afternoon, some bright or sunny spells are likely, especially across eastern areas but there will also be large areas of cloud around. Winds will be light.

Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Ireland tonight Some clear spells likely through the first part of the night, lengthiest across Leinster and Munster. Into the early hours the cloud cover is likely to become fairly widespread and may be thick enough across Connacht and Ulster to give patchy drizzle. Gentle winds.

Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Ireland tomorrow A fairly cloudy morning with a little light rain or drizzle across Connacht and Ulster. Into the afternoon the thickest cloud will move south, still giving the chance of drizzle. Best chance of bright or sunny spells will be across north-western areas. Gentle winds.

Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Thursday High pressure will continue to dominate the weather keeping it fairly settled. The morning is likely to be predominantly cloudy with patchy drizzle. However, there is a good chance of some decent sunny periods developing through the afternoon. There will be light westerly winds.

Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Friday A weak front may bring some light rain and drizzle to Ulster and Connacht through the morning. This is likely to peter out as it moves south. Ulster should see some sunshine developing later in the afternoon. A gentle to moderate north-westerly wind.

Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Saturday Mostly dry with sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud. Gentle to moderate north-westerly winds.

Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).