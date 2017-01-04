Ireland today A damp start to the day, as the morning will be wet, mainly with light rain. The rain then eases through the afternoon, but with spots of drizzle still expected and there will be plenty of cloud around across the country. A light to moderate south-westerly breeze.

Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tonight Tonight, it will be largely dry, although there will still be some spots of drizzle, these most likely over Ulster and Munster. It will also be largely cloudy, with mist or fog expected too, under a light to gentle south-westerly breeze. Mild overnight temperatures.

Min temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Ireland tomorrow It is set to be a largely dry day, but with some spots of drizzle through the day. It will also be murky as low cloud, mist or fog lingers for much of the day. Little change into the end of the day and during the evening. Winds will be light to moderate and generally from the west.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Sunday Mist or fog will slowly clear. Then it will be a largely dry day, but staying on the cloudy side. Rain is expected to move into the north-west during the evening. Still mild for the time of year. Gentle to moderate westerly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Monday Unsettled initially with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times. Skies turn clearer behind the front, but with colder air pushing in. Still showery in the north. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Tuesday It will be largely dry with some sunny spells but also outbreaks of rain for a time. Moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).