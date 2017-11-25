A largely dry and cold day with lengthy spells of sunshine in Munster and Leinster. Scattered showers are likely in Ulster and Connacht,but there will be some sunny intervals too. It will be breezy near the coasts, with more of a moderate breeze inland.

Further showers are expected, although mainly for Ulster and western parts of Connacht. It will be drier elsewhere with clear spells for a time. Cloud is expected to build overnight for many places, but it will still be a chilly. Northerly winds, breezy along the coasts.

Showers are expected, these mainly for Ulster and western parts of both Connacht and Munster. Meanwhile, staying generally dry elsewhere but skies will be rather cloudy. The best of the sunshine is expected over Leinster. Northerly winds, again breezy along the coasts.

A largely dry start to the day with rain approaching from the north and affecting western regions by midday. Elsewhere, it will be drier but remaining cloudy with little chance of sun.

Saturday

Saturday will be drier with any rain lingering in the north dissipating throughout the morning. The rest of Ireland will be cloudy with little in the way of sunny spells.