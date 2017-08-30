Ireland today A frontal system will gradually push eastwards through the course of the day bringing cloudy skies and spells of rain, which will be heavy and often persistent, reaching eastern areas of Ulster, Leinster and Munster later on in the day. Light to moderate winds. Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).

Ireland tonight It will be an unsettled night with cloudy skies and spells of heavy and often persistent rainfall, especially across central and eastern areas. Later in the night rain across western areas will turn increasingly light and patchy in nature. Light to moderate winds. Min temp 13-16°C (55-61°F).

Ireland tomorrow Cloudy to start for most with spells of rain clearing eastern areas of Leinster, Ulster and Munster through the morning. Through the afternoon it will be rather cloudy with scattered showers, mostly light in nature. Turning brighter in the west later on in the day. Max temp 17-20°C (63-68°F).

Monday After a misty start to the day in places it will be cloudy with scattered showers developing, mainly across inland areas into the afternoon. Rain will then spread in from the west overnight. Max temp 16-19°C (61-66°F).

Tuesday An unsettled day as it will be wet and windy with spells of rain spreading eastwards through the day that will be heavy and often persistent. Moderate southerly winds. Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).

Wednesday Rain clearing eastern most areas through the morning to leave a dry and increasingly bright day for many areas. Moderate westerly winds. Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).