Ireland today Unsettled with heavy showers or longer spells of rain. There will be a risk of thunder, mainly in southern parts. A rather windy day for most areas with near gale force southerly winds in Munster and Leinster. Temperatures will be above average for February.

Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tonight Showery rain in the east will ease to leave it mostly dry and clear. However, blustery showers could continue in western areas with some clear spells too. Brisk winds will ease inland but it will stay quite windy on coastal areas. Cloud thickening in Munster by dawn.

Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Ireland tomorrow Cloud will push northwards during the morning into all areas, giving outbreaks of rain, often heavy and prolonged in both east Munster and Ulster as well as Leinster but light elsewhere. There will be a risk of some wintry showers across eastern areas towards the end of the day. A breezy day.

Max 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Saturday Rain or sleet will gradually fizzle out across northern areas. Then sunny spells for most but heavy showers over the west coast. Moderate to fresh south-westerly winds.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Sunday Mist or fog patches will clear to leave some sunny periods but also scattered showers, mainly in the west. Moderate south-westerly winds.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Monday Rain will spread into all areas, persistent and heavy at times. Moderate to fresh south to south-westerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).