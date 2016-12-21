Ireland today It will be a very windy and unsettled day across Ireland with spells of heavy and persistent rain pushing east. The rain will then clear to leave spells of sunshine this afternoon, but also some wintry showers, mainly for Ulster and Connacht. Gale-force south-westerly winds. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tonight Remaining windy overnight, with the strongest winds across northern areas. Mainly dry in the south-east with clear spells. The rest of Ireland will have clear spells, but also showers across Ulster and Connacht before midnight pushing south-east. Near gale-force south-westerly winds. Min temp 2-5°C (36-41°F).

Ireland tomorrow It will be another breezy/windy and unsettled day across Ireland with outbreaks of rain, which could be heavy at times across Ulster and Connacht. However, the far south of Leinster could stay generally dry all day. Fresh to strong south-westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Sunday A windy and cloudy day with spells of rain pushing in from the west. Mild for December. Strong to near gale-force south-westerly winds. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Monday Staying windy, especially across northern areas. Spells of sunshine for many, but also the risk of a few showers in the north. Moderate south-westerly winds. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Tuesday A much less windy day across Ireland. Dry for most with spells of sunshine. Light to moderate south-easterly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).