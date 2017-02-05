Ireland today There will be sunny spells and showers today. Some of the showers will be rather heavy in west Munster, Connacht and on the Ulster coast with a risk of hail and lightning. A few showers will drift east to Leinster this afternoon. The showers will become isolated this evening. Light westerly winds.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Ireland tonight The last of the showers will clear from the north and east of Ulster this evening. All areas will then have a mainly dry night with clear spells. A few mist patches will form later in the Midlands and more generally in the east. A light westerly wind.

Min temp -3 to 2°C (27-36°F).

Ireland tomorrow Mainly dry once any overnight mist or fog patches lift. Eastern areas will have sunny periods in the morning but this will become weaker later. Cloud will thicken in the west with light rain later. Southerly winds, light in the east, but fresh to strong in the west.

Max temp 5-10°C (41-50°F).

Thursday Many places will have a cloudy day but it may start fairly bright in the north and east. Light rain or drizzle at times in the south and west. Brisk southerly winds.

Max temp 4-9°C (39-48°F).

Friday It will be mainly dry but quite cold. Isolated wintry showers in north-eastern parts. Feeling cold in a moderate to fresh east to south-easterly wind.

Max temp 3-8°C (37-46°F).

Saturday The cold easterly flow will continue to bring in a lot of cloud. A few light showers near the east and south coasts but mainly dry elsewhere. Light to moderate north-easterly winds.

Max temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).