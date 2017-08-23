Ireland today It will be a grey and misty start across many areas with some lingering scattered light showers across Ulster. However, it gradually turn drier through the morning into the afternoon with variable cloud amounts and some sunny spells. Generally light and variable winds. Max temp 17-20°C (63-68°F).

Ireland tonight It is expected to be a dry night across the country with clear spells for many. However, western parts of Connacht and Munster will see more in the way of cloud at times. Under light winds many areas will see mist and fog patches forming, especially in the south. Min temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tomorrow A dry, bright and misty start for many eastern areas but cloudier across western Munster, Connacht and Ulster. Through the day the cloud will gradually push eastwards leaving most places cloudy during the afternoon with the slight risk of the odd light shower in places. Max temp 18-21°C (64-70°F).

Monday An unsettled day with cloudy skies and spells of showery rain pushing down from the north-west during the afternoon. Moderate west to south-westerly winds. Max temp 18-21°C (64-70°F).

Tuesday A bright day for many areas with sunny spells. However, cloudier for western Connacht and Ulster with risk of some showers at times. Moderate westerly winds. Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).

Wednesday An increasingly unsettled day with cloudy skies and spells o rain pushing eastwards through the day. Lighter winds. Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).