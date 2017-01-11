A cold start with local frost and areas of mist. Dull with patchy rain in the south-west through the day, but generally dry elsewhere with the best of the sunshine for eastern areas. More cloud in the north-west, with the odd spot of rain or drizzle. Light southerly winds.
Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).
It will continue dry with long clear spells for most areas, although it looks like cloudier in the far south-west. Light to moderate southerly winds. A cold night with widespread frost.
Min temp -3-0°C (27-32°F).
Mist or fog patches will disperse to leave a largely dry day. There will be long sunny spells for most but it will be somewhat cloudier in the north-west. Some rain may edge in to the far west and it will become windy along the west coast by the end of the day.
Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).
It will be mostly cloudy with some patchy light rain or drizzle. Moderate to fresh southerly winds.
Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).
A wet day with outbreaks of rain, often heavy and prolonged. A windy day a fresh to strong southerly wind.
Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).
Early rain clearing east to leave sunny spells and possibly blustery showers. Strengthening south-westerly winds.
Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).