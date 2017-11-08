It will be a largely dry and clear night for Ulster, Connacht and most of Leinster. Rain across Munster and southern parts of Leinster will begin to clear through the night, but then it will become mostly dry. Rather chilly with a light to moderate northerly wind.
Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).
A dry and fine day for Munster, Connacht and Leinster with spells of sunshine, especially during the afternoon. There is a risk for an isolated shower across parts of Ulster during the morning, but it will remain dry for the most part. Strong north westerly winds.
Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).
It looks to be a mostly dry day but rather cloudy for the most part. However light rain or drizzle is expected later on, especially across Leinster. Moderate south-westerly winds.
Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).
A few patches of light rain and drizzle across Ulster and Connacht at times. However, elsewhere will be mostly dry, but rather cloudy. There will be a moderate south-westerly wind.
Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).
It looks to be a largely dry for a time, but rain is expected to move in from the west later. A moderate south-westerly wind.
Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).
It is expected to be a generally dull and damp day with outbreaks of rain for the most part. There will be a strong westerly wind, the strongest gusts across the western coasts.
Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).