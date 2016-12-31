Largely dry tonight, with clear spells for a time, then turning increasingly cloudy. Milder overnight temperatures across Ulster, however temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of Leinster and Munster. Winds will generally be light, but brisk in Ulster.



Min temp -2 to 1°C (28-34F)

Ireland tomorrow

Showers in northern Ulster, however largely dry elsewhere across Ireland. A generally cloudy day is expected, but with the best of the sunshine across Munster. Winds will strengthen turning brisk from the north-west in Ulster, but lighter and variable elsewhere.



Max temp 6-9°C (43-48F)

Wednesday A largely dry day and rather cloudy. A few spots of drizzle possible too, mainly in Ulster. Light and variable winds.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Thursday An unsettled day as rain or drizzle is expected, mainly later. Gentle to brisk southerly winds, but brisk further north.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Friday It looks mostly cloudy and dull with patchy light rain at times, particularly over Ulster. Gentle to moderate south-westerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).