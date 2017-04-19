Ireland today After a dull but mainly dry start to the day, it will then be largely dry but rather cloudy in central and northern areas, while there will be sunny spells in the south. Some outbreaks of light rain or drizzle expected in northern parts. A light south-westerly wind. Max temp 12-15°C (54-59°F).

Ireland tonight Rather cloudy in northern and eastern parts, with the chance of seeing the odd spot of drizzle during the night. Dry elsewhere with clear spells and the risk of some mist and fog patches forming. A light north-westerly wind. Min temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Ireland tomorrow It will be bright at first in central and southern areas, but it will then turn cloudy from the north everywhere with a few outbreaks of drizzle across Ulster and Connacht. Staying dry in Munster and Leinster with some sunny spells, especially later. Moderate wind. Max temp 12-15°C (54-59°F).

Saturday It will be largely dry with some sunny spells, but it will also be a fairly cloudy day and a few spots of rain are possible. Gentle north-westerly winds. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Sunday Another mainly dry day but with a fair amount of cloud and just a few sunny spells. Gentle to moderate winds. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Monday It will be unsettled with a cold front moving through that will bring spells of rain, followed by showers. Moderate winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).