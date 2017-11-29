It will be a rather cloudy day across most of the country with the chance for an odd patch of light rain or drizzle at times, especially across Ulster and parts of Leinster. A mostly cloudy evening is then expected to follow. Light to moderate north-westerly winds.
Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).
It looks set to be mainly dry across most of the country. However, there is the chance for a few spots of drizzle across northern parts of Ulster. Remaining rather cloudy with a few mist patches developing, particularity across Leinster. Moderate north-westerly winds.
Min temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).
A mostly dry day is expected, but it looks to remain rather cloudy. However, a few patches of drizzle are expected across Ulster at times, with the chance of some drizzle over parts of Leinster during the evening too. There will be a moderate to fresh westerly wind.
Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).
It will be a mainly dry day with variable amounts of cloud and sunny spells. However there is the chance for an odd spot of rain, particularly across Ulster. Light westerly winds.
Max temp 8-11°C (46-52). It is expected to be a largely dry day but it will be rather cloudy for the most part. The best of the sunny spells will be across Leinster. There will be a moderate southerly wind. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54). It looks to be a dull and damp day as it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain for the most part, potentially heavy across western areas. Very windy with a strong southerly flow. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F). It looks to be a damp start to the day with outbreaks of rain. However it is expected to become drier later, with rain more confined to northern areas. A strong north-westerly wind. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
It is expected to be a largely dry day but it will be rather cloudy for the most part. The best of the sunny spells will be across Leinster. There will be a moderate southerly wind.
Max temp 9-12°C (48-54). It looks to be a dull and damp day as it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain for the most part, potentially heavy across western areas. Very windy with a strong southerly flow. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F). It looks to be a damp start to the day with outbreaks of rain. However it is expected to become drier later, with rain more confined to northern areas. A strong north-westerly wind. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).
It looks to be a dull and damp day as it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain for the most part, potentially heavy across western areas. Very windy with a strong southerly flow.
Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).
It looks to be a damp start to the day with outbreaks of rain. However it is expected to become drier later, with rain more confined to northern areas. A strong north-westerly wind.
Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).