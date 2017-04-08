Ireland today A fairly cool day. Ulster and north-western Connacht will have lots of cloud with a few light showers or patches of drizzle. Remaining dry elsewhere. However, sunny spells will be limited thanks to plenty of cloud. Light to moderate north-westerly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tonight Any showers in Ulster and Connacht should readily die out to leave a dry night with some clear spells. The rest of the country will continue on a dry note with cloud tending to break allowing for some lengthier clear periods to develop. Light westerly winds.

Min temp 3-6°C (37-43°F).

Ireland tomorrow Munster will be dry with cloud at times but also sunshine. Leinster will see some sunshine, along with areas of cloud. Cloud will be a little more extensive across Ulster and Connacht. Western Ulster may see the odd patch of drizzle. Moderate westerly winds.

Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Wednesday Light rain or drizzle will push south during the morning. Drier and brighter into the afternoon with just the odd shower towards the north-west. Moderate north-west winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Thursday Mainly dry with some sunny intervals but a good deal of cloud. The chance of a light shower in the west. Light westerly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Friday Rain will push south-east, followed later in the north by some brighter spells but also showers. Moderate westerly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).