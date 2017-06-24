Home»Weather

Ireland today

Tomorrow will be cool, fresh and breezy. There will be some bright or sunny spells, the best of these in south Leinster and east Munster this afternoon after a few spots of rain have cleared. A few isolated, light showers may affect northern Connacht and Ulster. Fresh westerly winds.

Max temp 13-18°C (55-64°F).

Ireland tonight

After a fine evening in the south-east, cloud will thicken from the west through the night giving most places a cloudy night. Patchy drizzle will reach the west coast and much of Munster by the end of the night and hills here will become misty. Moderate westerly winds.

Min temp 9-13°C (48-55°F).

Ireland tomorrow

There will be a good deal of cloud again though Ulster may have a few bright intervals at first. Patchy drizzle in Leinster, Munster and the south of Connacht will die out. A rather cloudy evening. There will be just light westerly winds. A very cool day.

Max temp 13-17°C (55-63°F).

Monday

Most places will start dry but cloudy. Rain and drizzle will spread from the south-west, not reaching Ulster until early afternoon. Very wet by the evening. Light winds, mainly south-easterly.

Max temp 13-17°C (57-63°F).

Tuesday

Staying fairly cool with a lot of cloud and some patchy rain. Becoming dry and bright in Munster. Light north-westerly winds.

Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).

Wednesday

Some bright spells possible but often cloudy with some showery rain. Light north-westerly winds.

Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).

Thursday

A cool and windy day with heavy showers or longer periods of rain in places. Moderate north-westerly winds, fresh in the west.

Max temp 13-16°C (55-61°F).



Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

