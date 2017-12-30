Ireland today Heavy rain during the morning will clear east to give a brief dry period but further rain will move into Connacht and Munster after midday. This will reach all areas by the afternoon, heavy by the evening. Brisk south westerly winds becoming strong by the evening. Max temp 7-12°C (45-54°F).

Ireland tonight After a wet and windy evening in all areas, there will be a mixture of clear intervals and squally showers in Connacht and Munster. The showers will be less frequent in Leinster while the rain will be slower to clear Ulster. Strong to gale westerly winds persisting. Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Ireland tomorrow An unsettled and windy day again. There will be more squally showers in Connacht and Ulster with a risk of thunder. Drier in southern Connacht. Munster and Leinster will start showery but will become drier through the day. There will be a strong to gale westerly wind. Max temp 6-10°C (43-50°F).

Thursday Another very blustery and wet day with widespread rain, heavy in places, followed by squally showers from the west, perhaps with a few bright intervals too. Strengthening west to south-westerly winds. Max temp 7-11°C (45-52°F).

Friday A band of rain will move south-east through Leinster and Munster. Colder but brighter in Connacht and Ulster with just a few showers. Fresh northerly winds. Max temp 4-8°C (39-46°F).

Saturday A chilly day with showers in places, these most frequent near to northern, western and eastern coasts. Some bright or sunny spells for many too. Brisk northerly winds. Max temp 4-8°C (39-46°F).