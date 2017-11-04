Ireland today It will be a cloudy start for Connacht, Ulster and western Munster with sunny spells for Leinster. There will be generally light rain with embedded heavier bursts spreading east to northern and central areas through the afternoon. It will be a breezy day and it will feel rather cool. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tonight It will be a largely cloudy night across Ireland with limited clear spells and outbreaks of light patchy rain, especially for Connacht, Ulster and western parts of Munster. Winds will be moderately strong and will veer from westerly to north-westerly through the night. Min temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tomorrow It will be largely dry across Ireland with sunny spells for most parts. There will be some light patchy rain for coastal areas of Leinster and southern coasts of Munster in the morning. Further rain will push into northern areas for the evening. Moderate westerly winds. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Friday Moderate persistent rain will affect most parts of Ireland through the day. Western areas will see the heaviest rain with lighter rain for eastern areas. Light westerly winds. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Saturday It will be cloudy for western areas with the brightest weather towards Leinster. Persistent moderate rain is likely to affect Munster through the evening. Light north-westerly winds. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Sunday Any morning cloud will be replaced with sunny skies through the afternoon. Winds will become lighter and will veer from north-westerly winds to northerly winds through the day. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).