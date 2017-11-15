Ireland today It will be a mainly dry day for many areas, but remaining cloudy for the most part. However, there is the chance of the odd spot of rain across Ulster and southern parts of Munster during the afternoon. A predominately cloudy evening. Moderate south-westerly winds. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Ireland tonight A mostly dry start to the night, but rather cloudy. However, there will be outbreaks of light rain or drizzle across Connacht and northern parts of Munster later on, gradually moving eastwards becoming widespread across Leinster by dawn. A moderate southerly wind. Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Ireland tomorrow A dull and damp day for Connacht, Munster and Leinster with outbreaks of light rain. However, the rain will become more confined to Munster and western areas of Connacht later on. The best of the drier weather in Ulster but remaining cloudy. Moderate and variable winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Sunday It is forecast to be a mostly dry but rather cloudy day. There is just the slight chance for some isolated patches of drizzle at times. There will be a moderate southerly wind. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Monday Light rain or drizzle to start. However, rain becoming confined to Munster and southern parts of Leinster. A much drier afternoon is then expected. A moderate south-westerly wind. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Tuesday A mostly cloudy and wet day with outbreaks of rain, perhaps rather heavy in places. The best of any drier weather will be over Ulster. A gentle south-easterly breeze. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).