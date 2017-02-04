Ireland today Mainly dry once any overnight mist patches clear away. Eastern areas will have sunny periods with the best of the sunshine in the morning. Cloud will thicken in the west with patchy light rain later. Southerly winds, light in the east, but fresh in the far west.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Ireland tonight Leinster and east Ulster will start with a few clear spells but it will become cloudier overnight. Other areas will be mainly cloudy with a few patches of light rain here and there, this restricted to west Munster later. Fresh south to south-easterly winds.

Min temp 2-5°C (36-41°F).

Ireland tomorrow Many places will have a cloudy day but it will be fairly bright at times in Leinster and later on in Connacht. There will still be some light rain or drizzle in west Munster and the odd very light shower is possible on the east coast. Fresh south-easterly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Friday It will be mainly dry. Largely cloudy but western areas will be bright for a time. Maybe a light wintry shower on the east coast. Feeling cold in a moderate easterly wind.

Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Saturday The cold easterly flow will persist but it will be a brighter day with sunny intervals. A few light showers near the east and south coasts. Moderate north-easterly winds.

Max temp 3-6°C (37-43°F).

Sunday A breezy but mainly bright day. There will be showery outbreaks of rain, these mainly in the east and south. Slightly less cold. A fresh to strong easterly wind.

Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).