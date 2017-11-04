It will be a bright but chilly day for most areas with patchy rain affecting western Connacht and Munster into parts of Ulster. Leinster will see the longest spells of sunshine after the early morning cloud clears. Westerly winds, feeling stronger on coastal areas.
Ireland tonight
Ireland tomorrow
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Largely misty and murky particularly towards the end of the day and also some patchy rain around. Best chance of some sunny spells over Ulster. Moderate north-westerly winds.
A windy day, but most places should remain dry. Some showers are also possible under a moderate to brisk north-westerly breeze.
Looking to stay mostly dry with sunny spells however some patchy rain affecting Ulster, Munster and Connacht. There will be a moderate to brisk north-westerly wind.
A generally dry day with some sunny spells, but some areas will be rather cloudy at times too. Moderate north-westerly winds.
