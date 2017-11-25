Ireland today A cloudy start with a few showers, mainly over Ulster and north Connacht. Rain will move into the west by late morning. Through the day, rain will move eastwards to affect most parts by late afternoon. The south-east may remain dry until evening. Moderate westerly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Ireland tonight Spells of rain initially over Leinster and Munster will clear to the south and east. It may remain quite cloudy for most parts with scattered showers for Ulster and Connacht in the early hours. Breezy or even windy over coastal areas with a fresh north-westerly wind. Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Ireland tomorrow Northern and western areas will see a lot of cloud and scattered showers. A band of rain will then move into central and southern areas in the afternoon. This rain may become heavy in the south-west by the evening. A cold and windy day with a brisk north-westerly wind. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Tuesday It will be dry with spells of sunshine away from the coast. However, there will be a risk of coastal showers at times throughout. A chiller day with a brisk north-westerly wind. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Wednesday Cloudy periods with wintry showers expected for Ulster and coastal areas of Connacht and Leinster. Mostly dry for Munster. Another chilly day with a moderate north-westerly wind. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Thursday It will stay cold and breezy with wintry showers in Ulster and the coast of Leinster. Largely dry elsewhere. The showers will die away by the evening. Moderate north-westerly winds. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).