Ireland today Cloudy for many, and western parts of Connacht and Ulster will have occasional rain. This is likely to become heavier and more persistent later on. Leinster may brighten up for a time around the middle of the day, though. Windy, with a brisk south or south-westerly. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Ireland tonight Rain across western Connacht and Ulster will move slowly eastwards. Some of this will be heavy and persistent although western areas should turn drier later on in the night. A brisk southerly wind, which will veer north-westerly in the west. Min temp 5-8°C (41-4146°F).

Ireland tomorrow Heavy rain is likely in eastern Ulster, along with Leinster to start the day. Brighter skies further west. These will spread to all areas in the morning. Eastern areas will have a dry afternoon with sunny spells, but showers possible in the west. A westerly wind. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Wednesday Cloud and light rain will gradually push in from the west and showers may follow later on. Gentle south-westerly winds. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Thursday A dry day with some sunny spells but also rather a lot of cloud. Light north-westerly winds. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Friday It will be grey and wet with lots of clouds and some patchy, light ran and drizzle. Breezy in Ulster and most coastal areas. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).