There will be scattered showers across western areas, especially Ulster, potentially heavy with sleet or hail. It will be drier elsewhere, but with some broken cloud and just the chance of an isolated shower at times. There will be moderate to fresh westerly winds.
Max temp 5-8°C (41-46F) It will be wet at times across Ulster with showers, potentially heavy and some wintry with sleet or hail. It will be drier elsewhere, but with the chance of a few scattered showers across western parts of Connacht and Munster at times. Fresh to strong westerly winds. Min temp 0-3°C (32-37F) Scattered showers across Munster, Connacht and Ulster. However, there will be some breaks in the cloud with some decent spells of sunshine, especially during the afternoon. The best of the drier weather will be across Leinster. A fresh to strong westerly wind. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46F) A largely dry morning for most but a few isolated showers in the north. A band of rain will arrive late afternoon, moving eastwards overnight. A moderate north westerly wind. Max temp 6-10°C (43-50F) After a soggy start to the day in the east, it will gradually brighten-up albeit with a few isolated showers persisting, these mostly in the west. Moderate north westerly winds. Max temp 6-10°C (43-50F) A breezy and chilly day is expected with outbreaks of rain and potentially hail spreading southwards across the country. Becoming drier and brighter later. Northerly winds. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48F) It is expected to be a cold day with localised showers, mainly around coastal fringes. Otherwise, a mostly dry and bright day with spells of sunshine. A moderate northerly wind. Max temp 5-9°C (41-48F)
Ireland tonight
Ireland tomorrow
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
