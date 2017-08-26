Ireland today Sunny spells, especially early and late in the day. Cloudier around the middle of the day, particularly in inland areas. A few showers in northern parts of both Connacht and Ulster. Cooler and fresher in a moderate westerly wind. Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).

Ireland tonight Long clear periods will develop in most areas tonight, though there will be a little more cloud and a few light showers in northern parts of Connacht. Cloud may also creep into the far south-west. With only a light westerly breeze, it will be a rather cool night. Min temp 7-11°C (45-52°F).

Ireland tomorrow Tomorrow will start bright with the best of the sunshine in central and eastern areas. Showers in Connacht in the morning will develop more widely in the afternoon with some becoming quite heavy. It will remain bright around the coasts. Light westerly winds. Max temp 14-18°C (57-64°F).

Thursday Bright at times but with a fair amount of cloud. A few showers may develop, locally heavy in the afternoon. Gentle north-westerly breezes. Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).

Friday Mist or fog patches at first. It will then be dry with variable amounts of sunshine, rather cloudy in the west at first though. Light winds. Max temp 16-19°C (61-66°F).

Saturday A rather cloudy but generally dry day. The best of any brightness will be in the east with some hazy sunshine. Light southerly winds. Max temp 16-19°C (61-66°F).