Ireland today

Another dry day across Ireland. There will be a fair amount of cloud around, but spells of sunshine are expected too. Gentle south-westerly winds for most, but stronger winds along the western coasts.



Max temp 9-12°C (48-54F)

Ireland tonight Remaining largely dry tonight, although the odd spot of light rain or drizzle cannot be ruled out in western parts of Ulster, Connacht and Munster. Mist or fog patches are also expected to form. Milder than last night.

Min temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Ireland tomorrow After any mist patches clear, it will be mostly cloudy with just a few spots of rain are possible in the west. A few sunny spells are possible in eastern parts of both Ulster and Leinster. Gentle south-westerly winds, but brisk along the coast.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Saturday A dull, cloudy day expected, with little in the way of sunshine. There is also a chance of rain along the western and southern coasts. Gentle south-westerly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Sunday Rain clearing southwards, leaving a colder day with sunny spells and a few blustery showers. A moderate to fresh northerly wind.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Monday Largely dry with patchy cloud and sunshine. A few showers cannot be ruled out. A moderate northerly wind.

Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).