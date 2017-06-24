Ireland today It will be cloudy in the south and east this morning with locally heavy rain. This will clear to sunny spells and scattered showers during the day. Other areas of Ireland will have a mix of bright or sunny spells and showers. There will be light to moderate winds.

Max temp 19-22°C (66-72°F).

Ireland tonight It should be largely dry at first, but initially isolated showers will become more widespread during the night. The odd heavy shower is possible later.

Min temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tomorrow Another mainly cloudy start with a scattering of showers. The showers will become more widespread during the morning, with an area of more widespread, persistent rain developing across central and eastern parts of Ireland in the afternoon and evening. Showers will continue in other areas. Feeling cooler.

Max temp 16-19°C (61-66°F).

Thursday Rain affecting the southern half of Ireland will clear to sunny spells and isolated showers. The north will have bright spells and showers through the day. Feeling cooler again.

Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).

Friday There will be rain in the east at first, but this will clear. It will be dry and bright otherwise but feeling cold in the fresh northerly winds.

Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).

Saturday Mostly dry but cloud and rain will blow in from the west later in the day. A little less chilly.

Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).