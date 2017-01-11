Ireland today A damp start, but colder air will move down from the north and the cloud should break to allow some sunny spells. There will be a risk of showers with the main chance in the west and north. It may stay damp in Munster for most of today. Strong to near gale westerly winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Ireland tonight Showers will continue to affect mainly Ulster and Connacht. Leinster will have clear spells. Munster will have a few showers at first but rain may spread from the south later in the night, perhaps falling as sleet or wet snow initially. Moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Min temp -1 to 2°C (30 to 36°F).

Ireland tomorrow Munster will be cloudy with spells of rain. Across the rest of Ireland there will be sunny spells and wintry showers. The showers will be locally heavy and most frequent across Ulster. Moderate to fresh north-westerly winds, but strong on the north and west coasts.

Max temp 3-6°C (37-43°F).

Friday Sunny spells and scattered showers, and these will be a mix of rain and sleet with a chance of snow on higher ground. A gentle to moderate north-westerly wind, although it may be fresh in the far north.

Max temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Saturday Not as cold as recent days. There will be sunny spells and showers, which will be mostly rain. Gentle north-westerly winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Sunday Bright in the east but rain may gradually spread from the west. Gentle, mainly westerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).