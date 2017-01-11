Ireland today Any early brightness in Ulster and Leinster will be short-lived, as cloud and outbreaks of rain are expected to move north-eastwards across Ireland today. There could be some heavier rain in the west later. It will be a breezy but mild day.

Max temp 9-13°C (48-55°F).

Ireland tonight Cloudy at first with rain affecting all areas, some of this heavy. It should become drier and clearer from the west later tonight. Mild.

Min temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Ireland tomorrow Early cloud and rain in Ulster and Leinster should clear away tomorrow morning with much of the country having bright or sunny spells during the day. There will be showers though, mainly in the west, and some of them could be heavy.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Wednesday Mainly cloudy across Ireland with rain, initially only affecting the far west of Munster and Connacht, slowly moving eastwards central and eastern parts by the afternoon and evening.

Max temp 7-11°C (45-52°F).

Thursday A windy day with near gale force winds in some areas. There will be widespread showers and outbreaks of rain, some heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.

Max temp 9-13°C (48-55°F).

Friday Another unsettled day with showers and longer spells of rain affecting all areas. Less windy than Thursday. A little cooler.

Max temp 6-10°C (43-50°F).