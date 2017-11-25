Ireland today A largely dry start for Leinster and parts of Munster but damp with showers elsewhere, heaviest for Ulster. Showers will continue through the afternoon and will ease and mostly clear by the evening. The best of the sunshine will be later. Moderate north-westerly breeze. Max temp 6-10°C (43-50°F).

Ireland tonight The evening will start dry for most, with showers confined to western areas. Through the night these showers become more isolated around Ulster and Connachts’ west coast. A moderate northerly wind and frost is expected to develop in some northern and eastern areas. Min temp 0-3°C (32-37°F).

Ireland tomorrow A dry start for most, away from the west coast where there will be some showers. The rest of Ireland will remain mostly dry and bright through the day, but with further showers on the west coast. A drier end to the day and evening will follow. Moderate northerly winds. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Wednesday On Wednesday it will be a largely dry day, but with showers in the west, at times wintry over Ulster. Elsewhere it looks to be a fine autumnal day, with plenty of sunshine. Max temp 4-8°C (39-46°F).

Thursday Again a largely dry day, but with more cloud around and with some showers confined to Ulster and Connacht. Some of these showers may drift southwards to Munster later in the day. Max temp 5-8 (41-46°F).

Friday A bright start for Munster and Leinster, cloudier over Ulster and Connacht. Cloud cover will increase through the day, with outbreaks of rain expected for many later in the day. Max temp 6-10°C (43-50°F).