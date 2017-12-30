Ireland today A blustery day today. Most areas will have some bright spells but there will be showers too. The showers will be focused over western parts this morning. Through the afternoon, the showers will extend further eastwards across Ireland. Strong and gusty westerly winds. Max temp 6-10°C (43-50°F).

Ireland tonight Scattered showers will gradually ease through this evening. It will become dry and quite chilly for a time with clear spells. Rain approaching from the west by morning. Moderate south-westerly winds. Min temp 1-5°C (34-41°F).

Ireland tomorrow A mainly cloudy and blustery morning with widespread outbreaks of rain, some heavy, spreading eastwards across Ireland. Through the afternoon, there will continue to be a lot of cloud for many with further rain at times, occasionally heavy. A strong west to south-westerly wind. Max temp 8-12°C (46-54°F).

Wednesday A blustery day with widespread showers albeit these heaviest over western parts and easing in the evening. Most places will also have some bright intervals. A fresh to strong westerly wind. Max temp 6-10°C (43-50°F).

Thursday Another very blustery and wet day with widespread rain, heavy in places, followed by squally showers from the west, perhaps with a few bright intervals too. Strengthening west to south-westerly winds. Max temp 7-11°C (45-52°F).

Friday Another windy day. Showers or longer outbreaks of rain are likely for many with the best of any bright intervals in the south and south-east. Strong westerly winds. Max temp 4-8°C (39-46°F).