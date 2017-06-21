Ireland today Mainly dry across Leinster with sunny spells. Munster will see cloud break up leaving sunny spells, but with the risk of a few showers. Connacht and Ulster will be mostly dry if fairly cloudy. Rain spreading to Donegal later on. Moderate west to south-west winds.

Max temp 17-20°C (63-68°F). Ireland Tonight: Cloud and rain will move southwards and eastwards across much of the country. However, by the time the rain reaches the south-east, it will be very light and patchy with some areas escaping dry altogether. Strengthening winds with fresh south-westerlies developing.

Min temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Ireland tomorrow Ulster will be generally cloudy with a few pockets of light rain. Connacht will have overcast skies and some drizzle at times. Mostly cloudy for Munster and Leinster patchy light rain or drizzle. Moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Max temp 16-19°C (61-66°F).

Saturday There will be a fair amount of dry weather across the country through the course of the day with areas of cloud and some sunny spells. Just the small chance of a shower in parts of the west. Mainly moderate westerly winds.

Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).

Sunday Following a dry start for most areas, cloud and then spells of rain are expected to spread north and east as the day progresses. Rain will be mostly light in the south. Mainly light south-westerly winds.

Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).

Monday It will be generally cloudy across the country with spells of rain or drizzle, these could be heavy. Winds will be mostly light or moderate from the west or south-west.

Max temp 16-19°C (61-66°F).