Ireland today Sunny spells but there will also be large banks of cloud. Just a slight risk the cloud may be thick enough to produce a few spots of drizzle, most likely across Leinster and Munster but most places should stay dry. There will be a gentle to moderate northerly wind.

Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tonight Still fairly cloudy this evening for many but this will gradually melt away. There will be lengthy clear periods through the early hours but towards dawn cloud will start to increase across Ulster and Connacht. The wind will be fairly light and variable in direction.

Min temp 0-3°C (32-37°F).

Ireland tomorrow Leinster and Munster should start dry with sunny spells. Further north and west into Ulster and Connacht there will be more cloud but it should still be dry. Into the afternoon, cloud cover will remain variable with the best chance of sunshine in the south. Light winds.

Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Wednesday A fine start but cloud will soon thicken, bringing the risk of a few spots of drizzle. Gentle, mainly westerly winds.

Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Thursday Mostly dry across the south with sunny spells. More cloud in the north that could give patchy drizzle. Gentle winds.

Max temp 12-15°C (54-59°F).

Friday The north will continue to see cloud and perhaps some drizzle feed in from the west. Central and southern areas should be mostly fine. Gentle to moderate north-westerly winds.

Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).