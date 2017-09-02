It will be a cloudy day for many areas with the chance of seeing some patchy rain and drizzle across central and northern areas, especially across Ulster. Generally drier further south but risk of rain for parts of Munster. Light to moderate south-westerly winds.
Max temp 17-20°C (63-68°F).
It will gradually turn increasingly unsettled overnight as a band of heavy rain moves in across Munster tracking north-eastwards across much of the country. Ulster will remain largely dry before the rain finally pushes in after midnight. Moderate westerly breeze.
Min temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).
Further spells of rain through the morning, which will clear eastwards across northern and central areas. Through the rest of the day it will be cloudy for most with the risk of seeing some scattered showers developing into the afternoon. Moderate westerly breeze.
Max temp 17-20°C (63-68°F).
A drier day across many areas with variable cloud and some sunny spells. However, risk of some scattered showers across Ulster at times. Light winds.
Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).
A cloudy but dry day for many but showery rain along the west coast. Turing wet and windy later in the day and overnight.
Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).
A largely cloudy day with spells of showery rain at first, then brighter spells with scattered showers later on.
Max temp 13-16°C (55-61°F).
A changeable day as there will be scattered heavy showers and sometimes longer spells of rain, as well as some sunny spells.
Max temp 13-16°C (55-61°F).
