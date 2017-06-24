Ireland today A cloudy and progressively wet morning for Munster and Connacht as rain edges eastwards. It is forecast to stay drier and brighter for longer elsewhere, although the cloud will eventually thicken and rain, heavy at times, will affect all areas by evening. Light winds.

Max temp 13-16°C (55-61°F).

Ireland tonight Unsettled and very wet with spells of rain, often heavy and locally thundery. Leinster is expected to see the highest rainfall totals overnight. Currently it looks like rain will largely clear from Munster through the early hours. Staying wet elsewhere. A light breeze.

Min temp 9-12°C (48-55°F).

Ireland tomorrow Heavy rain is forecast to soon clear to the northeast through the morning with heavy showers developing thereafter but also sunny spells. Showers will mainly affect Ulster by the evening, allowing elsewhere to see mainly dry conditions. Light and variable winds.

Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).

Wednesday The persistent rain will be confined to eastern most places but will clear through the day. It is forecast to be drier further west although some patchy outbreaks of rain are still likely in places. Light north-easterly winds.

Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).

Thursday A cool and breezy day with heavy showers or longer periods of rain in places. Moderate to fresh northerly winds.

Max temp 13-16°C (55-61°F).

Friday Another cool day is expected with cloudy skies and spells of rain, some heavy. Fresh northerly winds.

Max temp 13-16°C (55-61°F).