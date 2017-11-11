After a mainly dry and bright start in Munster and Leinster, cloud will increase through the morning ahead of rain arriving in Ulster and Connacht. This will be patchy and mostly light, moving south-east to most areas in the afternoon. Freshening westerly winds.

It will be a cloudy and damp night with light rain and drizzle at times, along with patches of mist. A much milder night with the cloud keeping temperatures up. Moderate south-westerly winds.

It will be a mostly cloudy and dull day with patchy light rain and drizzle at times, especially in the north. Staying largely dry for the far south. There will be a light westerly winds.

An overcast and misty day with patchy drizzle or light rain, this mainly in Connacht and Ulster. Later it will become mostly dry with a few cloud breaks. Moderate southerly winds.

Thursday

Outbreaks of rain will push south-east across the country during the day, heavy at times, followed by sunny spells later but with showers in the north and west. Strong south-westerly winds.