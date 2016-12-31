Ireland today It will be a cold and bright day with plenty of sunshine but there will be scattered heavy showers near the coast, especially for the north and west. Into the evening the showers will ease with long clear periods. Fresh northerly winds. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Ireland tonight It will be a dry night for most with clear skies. However, there will be a few scattered showers at times in the north and west. Cold with patchy frost forming. Min temp -2 to 1°C (28-34°F).

Ireland tomorrow It will be a largely dry and bright day with plenty of sunshine for most. However, it will be cloudier in the north with a few showers. Light north-westerly winds. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Tuesday There will be variable amounts of cloud and a few sunny spells, the best of these in the south. A few spots of rain in the north. Light westerly winds. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Wednesday There will be variable cloud with some bright or sunny intervals, especially in the south and east. The odd spot of rain in the west. Light winds. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Thursday It should be bright in the east but it will cloud over from the west with some patchy light rain. Light southerly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).