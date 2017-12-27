Ireland today It will be a windy day across Ireland with the strongest winds expected along the north-west coast. Many areas will see some sunny spells, but there also will be some showers, these mainly across Ulster and parts of Connacht, but affecting other areas too. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tonight A band of rain will work northwards across Ireland during the night, with clear spells and showers following. Staying windy. Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Ireland tomorrow Showers will affect many parts of Ireland tomorrow. Some of the showers are expected to be heavy and there will be a risk of hail and thunder. There will be a fresh to strong south-westerly wind. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Monday Showers will affect some parts of Ireland through the day and into the evening. There will be some sunny spells too, but it will be a cool feeling day with moderate to fresh westerly winds. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Tuesday A damp and cloudy day with widespread showers and rain. Some heavy rain is possible locally. Strong south-westerly winds, with strong gusts by the evening. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Wednesday Another showery day, with the most frequent showers in western areas, and the best of any brighter weather in the east. Fresh to strong westerly winds. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).